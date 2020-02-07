Miller County Parents Charged With Manslaughter in Death of Child

Advertisement

Miller County parents have been charged with Manslaughter in the death of their child.

On September 27, 2019 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Miller County Deputies responded to an address in rural Miller County in reference to infants needing immediate medical attention. Deputies, first responders and EMS personnel arrived on scene to find a male and female toddler in serious condition. The male toddler was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for emergency medical treatment, and the twin female toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Miller County Coroner.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office immediately notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services and initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.

As a result of the months long investigation involving DHS, the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office and health care providers, arrest warrants were issued for the biological parents, 19-year-old Dustin Harley of Fouke and 24-year-old Crystal Morrow of Fouke for Manslaughter, a Class C Felony and Endangering the Welfare of a minor 1st Degree a Class D Felony.

Both Harley and Morrow were arrested by Miller County Deputies at their residence Friday morning and were booked into the Miller County Detention Center where they are currently being held without bond pending their arraignment.

