Fouke Man Arrested by Bi-State Narcotics Task Force

A Fouke man is facing multiple charges after being arrested by the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force Friday.

On Friday, February 7 at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the Bi-State/8th South Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Henry Hacker of Fouke on multiple narcotics related charges.

According to Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest comes as the result of an extensive criminal investigation. Hacker was taken into custody without incident at his residence and was arrested on two warrants and three additional felony charges based on evidence recovered subsequent to his arrest.

Hacker is currently being held in the Miller County Detention Center without bond pending arraignment on the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance SCH II W/Purpose to Deliver 10 to 200 Grams (Meth)

Possession of a Controlled Substance SCH I U/2 Grams (Ecstasy)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth) Felony

Delivery of a Controlled Substance SCH II Meth O/2 Grams

Unlawful use of a Communication Device