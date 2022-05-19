Multiple arrests made in prostitution sting

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas, police have made multiple arrests this month for solicitation of prostitution and online solicitation of a minor.

According to probable cause affidavits, the men who were arrested arranged via text messaging to meet a person for sex in exchange for money. In reality, those arrested were communicating with a police officer. According to court records, the arrests were made May 10 and 11.

Marlon Burks Jr., 21, of Texarkana, Daniel Santos-Medina, 29, of Hope, Arkansas, and Vincent Mathis, 29, of Hughes Springs, Texas, have been charged with online solicitation of a minor. All faces 2 to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Matthew Bryan, 29, of Oak Ridge, Louisiana, William Parker, 55, of Ashdown, Arkansas, Bruce McCandless, 58, of Ashdown, Ricky Wright, 42, of Atlanta, Texas, and Rigoberto Garcia, 41, of Texarkana have been charged with solicitation of prostitution. All face six months to two years in a state jail if convicted.

Some of the men arrested for online solicitation of a minor or solicitation of prostitution were charged with other crimes.

Burks was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. McCandless was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest. Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, under one gram.

