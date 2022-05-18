Fight Night: Peak Fighting Event This SATURDAY, May 21st nssd

Advertisement

Come on out for a night of fantastic fighting this Saturday, May 21st at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center! Peak Fighting is hosting 12 fights this Saturday with headliners Malik Lewis (4-0) vs Marcos Vinicius for the Lightweight Pro Title. “It’s going to be great, one of those men will be heading to the UFC after the fight and you don’t want to miss it,” says Johnny Ross.

Get Your Tickets Here!!!!

Doors open for this Saturday’s event at 5:45PM and the first fight will begin promptly at 6:30PM. “We have several matches this weekend. Several title matches and an amateur title fight at 125lb between Stephanie Cline and Nancy Ramirez,” says Johnny. For those wanting to watch in the comfort of their own home, Peak Fighting offers Pay-Per-View for their matches on their website HERE.

“We are one of the fastest growing MMA promoters around. All of our fighters are extremely talented and extremely REAL. Each and everyone of our fighters work hard and fight even harder. They are some of the most talented athletes you will find,” said Johnny Ross. You definitely don’t want to miss PF19 this weekend here in Texarkana!