Murder Trial Underway In Bowie County

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A teen accused of fatally shooting a fellow Texas High School student during an off-campus brawl in October 2021 is on trial this week in Bowie County.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, is accused in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting of 17-year-old Ulisses Rodriquez who died from a single gunshot in front of a house on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

Kamorion Meachem and Rodriguez had allegedly been involved in a verbal altercation during a lunch period at Texas High School earlier in the day that reportedly began with a dispute over a juice box and ended in tragedy.

Advertisement

The lunchroom fight allegedly continued after school in front of the Meachem residence on Sidney, according to earlier reports from police. Meachem allegedly told investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he saw a firearm in the possession of friends who had driven with Rodriguez to the scene for a fight and that his brother, Kieran Meachem, had retrieved a handgun from inside his family’s house, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kamorion Meachem allegedly shot Rodriquez after his sister was struck during the fight and his brother was assaulted. Kamorion Meachem allegedly told police that he did not mean to kill anyone.

A grand jury issued a murder indictment for Kamorion Meachem in December 2021 but declined to indict his brother.

A jury was selected to decide the case Tuesday before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter is prosecuting the case and Kamorion Meachem is represented by Sulphur Springs, Texas, attorney Heath Hyde.

If found guilty of murder, Kamorion Meachem faces five to 99 years or life in prison. The jury could be given the option of convicting him of a lesser offense, such as manslaughter. The case is expected to go to the jury on Friday.

