Reflection of His Life

“In His own way and for His own purpose, God reached down from his earthly gardens and removed one of His strongest flowers, because He saw He was getting tired, so He took him home to rest for eternity.”

Joseph Jerome Hawkins, known as (JJ) to his mother and family and (Jay Hawk) to his friends, was born on December 16, 1985. On November 20, 2022, God called him home to rest. Joseph was a very loving and fun person who loved the Lord. He joined church at a young age. He loved his family, but his first love was his children, whom he loved spending time with them, watching them play together, riding their bikes, hoverboards or just out in the yard playing. He was always taking his son to T-Ball games and practice and teaching him how to hit the ball.

Joseph loved playing the Nintendo game with his friends all times of the night. Joseph loved his friends. His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. He would always ask his Auntie Loreli to make his favorite dish, Broccoli and Rice Casserole. She would make it and he would take the whole pan home so no one will get any.

Joseph loved sports. He started playing at an early age and was getting ribbons and trophies in the 4th grade. He ran track, played T-Ball, football, and basketball. He was very good in these sports. Joseph’s other gift that God gave him was singing. He had a very beautiful voice and wrote songs was something he loved to do.

Joseph was a Dallas Cowboy die-heart fan even if they lost, they were still his team. He also loved redoing cars and painting them. He was the fun and funny guy, the guy that said (“I got you”) and meant it. The guy that would ask “You Good” and mean that too. Joseph loved coming by his mother’s house and having long talks which they both enjoyed. He loved calling his big sister Princess at 3:00 A.M. in the morning to talk. He knew she would answer the phone. Joseph loved his big brother, Demetrick, who he loved hanging out with him. He had a very loving and genuine heart that a lot of people loved and will remember.

Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Kentyon Deneal Nard (Poochie), his grandparents, Roy Joe George, Sr. Everleaner George, two uncles, Roy Joe George, Jr. and Walter Lee George, Sr.

Joseph will be deeply missed by many. He leaves in God’s care: His mother and step-father: Carolener (Augusta) Duckett of Texarkana, AR; his father: Joseph Henderson of Texarkana, TX; his daughter: Jae’Liana Hawkins of Texarkana, TX; his son: J’Kaiden Hawkins of Texarkana, TX; his sister: Princess Olivia Hawkins of Arlington, TX; his brother: Demetrick Deonn Nard of Texarkana, AR; his step-sisters: Shawnita Russell of Middlothian, TX, Kayla (Homer) Thomas III of Desoto, TX; step-brothers: Dexter (Kineta) Duckett of Lake Jackson, TX, Daniel Duckett of Midlothian ,TX; aunts: Shirley Hamilton of Texarkana, TX, Rose Marie Dismuke of Texarkana, TX, Leonia Carolyn Strong of Dallas, TX; uncles: Edward Oakes of Bowie, MD, Morris (Loreli) George of Houston, TX, Henry (Brenda) George, Sr. of Texarkana, TX; nieces: Latovia Holmes of Arlington, TX, Alexandria Nichols of Arlington, TX, August Nard of Texarkana, AR; nephews: Keiontay Coleman of Dallas, TX, Gekeyvun Minnieweather of Texarkana AR, Chadyn Noel of New Boston, TX.

He leaves his girlfriend Ashton Jackson whom she will missed very deeply and her daughter, Ma’Liah Hopkins whom Joseph loved as his own.

JAY HAWK’s last words to his friends: “DON’T EVEN TRIP”