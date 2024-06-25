New Boston Man Snared In Police Sting Charged With Soliciting Minor Online

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bond has been set at $100,000 for a New Boston man accused of soliciting sex from a law enforcement officer he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Keith Thomas “Tom” Kiker, 36, allegedly responded to a post on a subthread on Reddit titled “Texarkana FWB,” which stands for “friends with benefits,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The site is heavily populated with daily posts that include photos of male genitalia and has about 1,600 members, the affidavit said.

“The majority of the posts are from men looking for sexual activity,” the affidavit said.

In early May, a member of a multi-agency task force posing as a teen girl allegedly began communicating with Kiker. After being told by the undercover officer that he was trading messages with a 16-year-old who could not yet drive, Kiker allegedly asked for a photo and provided his phone number.

The undercover reportedly told Kiker they were sexually inexperienced, allegedly prompting Kiker to respond that he has “skills” and described sexual acts he enjoyed, the affidavit said. Later in the day May 2, Kiker allegedly messaged the undercover operative he believed was a teen and asked if she had finished her homework.

Kiker allegedly sent repeated sexually oriented messages to the girl that evening and made plans to meet her the following day. On May 3, Kiker allegedly asked the undercover officer for nude photographs and expressed concern that he could get into trouble.

“I’m afraid because of your age that you’re the cops and the cops won’t send nudes because it would fuck them up in court,” Kiker allegedly said in a text message.

Court records show Kiker was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $100,000. If convicted of the attempted online solicitation of a minor, Kiker faces six months to two years in a state jail.

The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. An attorney of record for Kiker was not listed in court records Monday.