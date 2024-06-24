Sponsor

Billy Edward Harris passed away Friday, June 21, 2024, at his home in Texarkana, TX. Born July 26, 1935, Billy was patriotic, deeply religious, and loved his family. He was a long-time member of the Hillcrest Baptist church where he served the lord faithfully. He was a collector of miniature cars and clocks and when he was outside, he also enjoyed collecting fish down at the lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Lee, and Ruby Mae Harris; one brother, Herbert Harris; and one sister, Lillian Kennedy.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Mary Ruth Harris; one son, Billy Don Harris, and wife Judy; one daughter, Brenda Wilson; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and loved ones.

Services in his honor will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX. A visitation will be held the night before from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.