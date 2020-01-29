New Boston Police Allegedly Discover Marijuana Growing in Home

Advertisement

A New Boston, Texas man is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found marijuana growing in a house in New Boston.

According to New Boston Police, on January 28, 2020 at approximately 2:15 p.m., New Boston Police Department officers began an investigation that ultimately led them to a home on S. Elm St. When the Narcotics Investigator made contact with the resident on S Elm St. he immediately detected a very strong odor of raw unburned marijuana emitting from within the home.

The Investigator questioned the home owner about the odor and was ultimately granted consent to search the home.

Investigator George Huggins, Narcotics Investigator Westin Fannin, and Captain Chris Taillon began a search of the home. Inside of the home Officers located a large amount of THC edibles that are made to resemble gummy bears and other candies, a large amount of marijuana, a large amount of un-prescribed Testosterone, and 5 marijuana plants being grown in a room that had been turned into a grow room. Also located in the home, with the narcotics, were numerous firearms and a large amount of US Currency.

According to police, a large portion of these narcotics resemble candy that small children often eat. This home was in close proximity to Tapp Park. There are a large number of children that reside and play in this area.

Kevin Goodman was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana over 4 ounces less than 5 pounds.

