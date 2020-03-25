Officer Involved Shooting Suspect Released from Hospital

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Timothy Noble, 20, of Texarkana Texas, was booked into the Bi-State Jail upon his release from Christus St. Michael Hospital Tuesday evening. He was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Evading Detention. Noble also had a misdemeanor warrant for No Drivers License. His total bond was set this morning at $140,316.

Following a foot pursuit early Monday morning, Noble was shot by a Texarkana Texas police officer after he produced a firearm in the 2700 block of Robison Road.

The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting. The officer remains on administrative leave.

