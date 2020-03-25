Texarkana Enacts Curfew for all Citizens From 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas have enacted a curfew for all citizens from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. The only exceptions are for travel to and from work, hospital, or a pharmacy.

The curfew was announced Wednesday by both Texarkana mayors.

All hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo studios inside Texarkana Texas must close by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

The City is suspending the issuance of itinerant vendor permits and revokes all those that have been already issued. This relates to door to door sales.

We strongly encourage everyone to limit their face to face interaction with others. Gatherings are limited to groups of not more than 10 people. You should practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.