One brother indicted for murder, another released with charges dismissed

One of two brothers arrested for murder in connection with the shooting death of a Texas High School student has been indicted for murder and charges have been dropped against the other.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 18, was indicted Thursday for murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises Rodriquez. Kieran Meacham, 19, was released Thursday and charges against him have been dismissed, court records state.

Both brothers were charged with murder in October following the shooting of Martinez during a group fight the afternoon of Oct. 25 on Sidney Drive in Texarkana, Texas. Kamorion Meachem and Rodriguez had allegedly been involved in a verbal altercation during a lunch period at Texas High School earlier that day.

The fight allegedly continued after school in front of the Meachem residence on Sidney, according to earlier reports from police.

Kamorion Meachem faces 5 to 99 years or life if convicted of murder. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.

