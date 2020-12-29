One Murder Suspect Arrested

Advertisement

On Monday, December 28, 2020, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigators identified Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson, also known as “Flip,” as a suspect in the murder of Chase Porier.

With the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.

He has been charged with Capital Murder and is awaiting transportation to the Bowie County Jail. Investigators interviewed Kristopher Wilson and are still working to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with any information about this murder should call Investigator Chris Allison at 903-628-6821 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.

On December 27, 2020 around 7:46 PM Bowie County deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Forest Circle Texarkana, Texas for a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, deputies located Chase Aaron Porier deceased in his living room from what appeared to be a gun shot wound. A witness was also present who was administering first aid to Mr. Porier.

This witness informed deputies that two black males had shown up at Mr. Porier’s residence unannounced. An altercation took place when the two suspects robbed Mr. Porier of his marijuana. This is when one of the suspects shot Mr. Porier. The suspects then also took Mr. Porier’s and the witness’ cell phones before leaving.

The suspects left the scene of this homicide in a blue two-door car with a black bumper. Bowie County Investigators were called to process this crime scene and continue the investigation.

Judge Todd Fore ordered the victim to be sent off for an autopsy. Investigators are currently following up on leads to identify the two suspects. Anyone with any information about this murder can call Investigator Chris Allison at 903-628-6821 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903-798-3149.

