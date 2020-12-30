Don Attaway

Advertisement

Rev. Don Allen Attaway, age 82, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord December 25, 2020.

He was born January 3, 1938, in Fouke, Arkansas to Luther and Lorene Littleton Attaway, and had been a lifetime resident of Fouke. He was Pastor of Concord Holiness Church where he has preached for over 40 years, and was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 33 years. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Anthony Attaway and a grandson, Westly Grant.

Brother Don was a wonderful loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved fishing, keeping his yard beautiful, and working on things, taking them apart and putting them back together. He was a man of few words, was slow to speak, but loved to preach. He started preaching at the age of 15 and preached his first revival near Winthrop, Arkansas. He will be missed by his family, church family, and his many friends.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Nall Attaway of Fouke, Arkansas, two sons, Daniel Attaway of Noble, Oklahoma and Dewayne Allen Attaway and his wife, Cheryl L. Attaway of Texarkana, Arkansas, Cheryl Ann and husband Jeremy Carter of Nash, Texas, four grandchildren, Michael and Raychel Attaway, Steven and Shelly Attaway, Jason and Vickie Pennington, and Justin and Deanna Matlock, nine great-grandchildren, Raygean, Chloe, Calista,Micah, Malia, Blakely, Olivia, Malachi, and Gabriella, two sisters, Naomi and her husband Clete Wise of Texarkana, Texas, and Patricia Ann Armbrister of Claremore, Oklahoma, and one brother, L. A. Attaway and his wife, Delores of Texarkana, Texas.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P. M. Monday at Concord Holiness Church with Daniel Attaway, Dewayne Attaway, and Jeremy Carter officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Don Attaway, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.