Police Arrest Former School Employee for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Student

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Heather Rose, 38, of Texarkana, Arkansas, for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student earlier today.

Pleasant Grove Independent School District officials were notified in August of an alleged improper relationship between a seventeen-year-old male student and Rose, who was employed as an instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School. The relationship is believed have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months. Upon learning of the allegations, they were reported to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Cliff Harris obtained search warrants of Rose’s cellular phone and social media accounts. He discovered evidence that Rose and the student were involved in a sexual relationship during this time frame. While their liaisons occurred at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication that any of them occurred on school property or during school hours.

An arrest warrant for Rose was issued on Monday, and she turned herself in this morning. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail and released later in the day after posting the $40,000 personal recognizance bond set by the judge.

Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student is a second-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to twenty years but not less than two years and a fine of up to $10,000.

