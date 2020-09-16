Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Phone Calls

Advertisement

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from several citizens today saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Captain Mark Bowen” from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office “Warrants and Citations.” “Captain Bowen” claims to be contacting the individual about citations that he is processing.

Police assume that if anyone were to play along any further than this, “Captain Bowen” would ask them for some sort of payment. This is a scam! There is no one by the name of Mark Bowen employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and we never take money over the phone. “Captain Bowen” has been calling from 903-702-3183.

Investigators are currently working to track this phone number. This phone number appears as a Marshall, Texas number, but it is most likely being spoofed from somewhere else.

If anyone ever has a question about the validity of a phone call coming from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, please contact us them our non-emergency phone numbers of 903.798.3149 for the Texarkana area and 903.628.6815 for the New Boston area. Someone at either of these phone numbers can verify who works for our office. Also, never give anyone you do not know money over the phone in any fashion.

