Police Identify Suspect in Stabbing of FedEx Driver; Warrant Issued

Detectives with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department have formally identified 19-year-old Markavion Whitmore as the suspect in the stabbing of a FedEx employee. The incident occurred on March 3, 2026, at the EZ Mart located at 3401 E. 9th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Following a thorough investigation and a review of the evidence, detectives presented a probable cause affidavit to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A judge subsequently issued a felony warrant for Whitmore for Battery in the 2nd Degree. While the suspect remains at large, another individual involved in the aftermath of the crime has already faced a judge.

Attorney Zoe Jackson was seen in court for her first appearance after authorities alleged she removed the knife from the crime scene. Jackson has been charged with the felony offense of Tampering with Physical Evidence and was released on a $50,000 bond.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently seeking Whitmore on the active felony warrant. They ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 to assist in the ongoing investigation.