McDowell and Redfearn Miller County Judge runoff election set for March 31

Lynn McDowell and Christopher Redfearn will face each other in a Republican runoff election for Miller County Judge after McDowell fell just short of the majority needed to win outright in the primary.

McDowell led a six-candidate field with 49.65% of the vote, collecting 2,256 of 4,544 total votes cast across all 19 precincts. Arkansas election law requires a candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff, and McDowell came up just 16 votes shy of that threshold.

Redfearn finished second with 18.05%, earning 820 votes. The remaining four candidates — Steven R. Green (493 votes, 10.85%), Donald Letterman (388 votes, 8.54%), Danny Lewis (313 votes, 6.89%) and Joshua Fortune (274 votes, 6.03%) — have been eliminated.

Early voting in the runoff begins March 24, with Election Day set for March 31.

Only voters who cast a Republican ballot in the primary, or who did not vote in the primary at all, are eligible to vote in the Republican runoff. Voters who cast a Democratic ballot in the primary are not eligible to participate.

The winner of the runoff will serve as the Republican nominee for Miller County Judge in the general election on November 3, 2026.