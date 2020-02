Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot his brother Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5600 block of Country Hills Drive.

According to police the two brothers got in an argument and one of the brothers shot the other in the leg. The brother suffered non threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect and victim has not been released. No word on what charges will be filed.