Bond Set for Suspect in Fatal Traffic Crash

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – A judge set bond for Dewayne Fetner, 29, of Texarkana Texas, at $1.5 million for Intoxication Manslaughter and $750,000 for Intoxication Assault. Fetner was arrested Saturday afternoon after a crash in the 1100 block of South Lake Drive resulted in the death of Janet Bedford, 70, of Texarkana Texas. Fetner remains in the Bi-State Jail.

Traffic investigators determined that Fetner was travelling southbound on Lake Drive at a high rate of speed when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kaleb Harp, 42, of Texarkana Texas. Harp attempted to swerve away from the path of Fetner’s Subaru Tribeca but was struck on the driver’s side passenger compartment. Bedford was a back seat passenger in Harp’s vehicle. Other passengers Harp’s vehicle included his wife and two juveniles.

Harp and Fetner were transported to local hospitals by LifeNet EMS. Harp suffered non-life threatening injuries. Fetner was treated for minor injuries and arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.

