Police Investigating After Man Struck by Vehicle on State Line

UPDATE- Montavious Sharp, 22, turned himself into detectives Saturday evening. He was identified as the driver of the truck that struck the man. He has been booked and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating after a man was allegedly intentionally struck by a vehicle.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, a 35-year-old man was struck while walking on the Sidewalk in the 2200 block of State Line Ave. Hew was transported to Wadley with serious injuries.

The vehicle was a white flatbed truck believed to be a Dodge.

Detectives and traffic investigators continue to investigate.