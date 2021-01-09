Welber “Webb” Stanley

Advertisement

Webb went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on June 7, 1941 to S.R. and Edith Wilbanks Stanley. He was raised in Cass, Texas, where as a young boy he worked with his dad raising cotton, corn, watermelon and cattle. He attended Bloomburg Schools, Texarkana College, and the University of North Texas majoring in accounting. He later earned his CPA.

He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1967 and spent time in Korea. Upon his discharge, he returned to Texarkana, Texas where he was “fixed-up with” Saundra Tollett and married in 1975. They raised three children.

His work career included Stanley Draperies; Holliday, Lemons, Thomas & Cox; and Texarkana Water Utilities. In 2010, after 18 years at TWU, he retired as the Finance Director. He served 25 years as a financial resource for the City of Redwater.

He enjoyed working with his cows and bailing hay with his friend, Billy Stotts. He was an avid reader and loved traveling and spending time with family.

Webb was a Christian and a faithful member of the Walnut Church of Christ where he helped with the financial records. He was gentle, humble, kind, honest, hard-working, a good listener and a loyal friend. He lived out his faith and was an example to many.

He is survived by his wife, Saundra, of 45 years; daughter, Jamie (Kris) Keim of Little Rock; son, Wesley of Frisco, TX; son, Jeffrey of Bryant, AR; and four grandchildren: Hannah, Lincoln, Layton and Ledger Keim.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Longnecker. Other survivors include two sisters: Bettye (Joe) Stuckey and Beverly (Phil) Griffin; and in-laws, Dave and Betty Tollett, Tommy Longnecker, Betty and Bobby Trieschmann, Suzanne and Mark Weir, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home throughout the day. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Church of Christ with a 2:00 p.m. service conducted by Patrick Cannon and Dr. John Cannon. A private burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to “Beds for Kids” at Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

