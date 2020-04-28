Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Park Ridge

Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Park Ridge Texarkana apartments.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the apartments located at 601 Price Lane.

According to Texarkana, Ark. Police Spokesperson Kristi Bennett, Tynisha Luckey shot her estranged husband, 40-year-old Courtland Luckey, multiple times killing him.

According to Bennett, he forced his way into her apartment where a physical assault ensured between Courtland and the occupants of the apartment.

Bennett says Courtland was previously banned from the apartment complex.

One person in the apartment was also transported to the hospital.



No charges have been filed at this time. This is a developing story that will update as we learn more.



