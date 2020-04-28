Cinemark Not Planning on Reopening Until Mid-Summer

Advertisement

Although Texas has given movie theaters the go ahead to open on Friday Cinemark Theaters says it will be mid-summer before they open.

The movie chain told Deadline yesterday:

“Cinemark is continuing to follow the timeline Mark Zoradi discussed on its April 15 liquidity call. The company is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date, contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content. The first release currently scheduled is Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ set for July 17. It is important to note that the theatrical exhibition’s return to ‘normalcy’ may span multiple months, driven by staggered theatre openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, lingering social distancing and a ramp up of consumer comfort with public gatherings.”

Cinemark closed their theaters nationwide on March 18.

