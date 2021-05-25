Police Investigating Homicide at Fox Creek Apartments

Advertisement

On May 25, 2021, at 9:30am, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received a 911 call from the Fox Creek Apartments Manager located at 4303 County Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. The apartment manager told the dispatcher that a resident male in his forties had not been seen or heard from in about a week. The manager asked police to respond to do a welfare check on the male.

Once the officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male deceased inside the apartment. Detectives were notified and the man as Earnest Jackson, forty years of age from Chicago, Illinois. The family of Mr. Jackson has been notified. The detective’s investigation has led them to work the incident as a homicide.

If anyone has any information related to this, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

