Habitat for Humanity Restore Open For Business

On Saturday May 22nd, the Habitat for Humanity celebrated their Grand Opening of their ReStore with a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Before the event started the parking lot was packed with cars and large furniture items were being brought out by helpers. “It’s already going amazing,” said Mary Wormington, Director of Habitat for Humanity Texarkana. “We are so excited. We just want this to be successful so that we can continue doing what we do. Everything we make will be a tremendous help for our affordable housing and our critical repairs program, as well as keeping staff on hand,” said Wormington.

Restoration of Hope, Texarkana’s newest men’s ministry group designed to help men getting out of prison or rehabilitation programs was there helping with the event. “We are here to help in anyway that we can. We are also selling bread and snow cones for donations to help raise money to continue to do what we do for our men in the program,” said Danny Stone, Director. The Restoration of Hope men were in and out of the building carrying and loading cars for large purchases making it easier for patrons.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3632 New Boston Road, Texarkana, TX 75501. The hours of operation are Wednesday-Saturday 9a.m.-5p.m. Tuesdays are dedicated to pick up and drop offs. Closed Sunday and Monday.