Police Searching for Man that Allegedly Shot Man at Texarkana Hotel

Texarkana, Texas Police are trying to find Michael Jerome Wilkerson after he allegedly shot another man in a hotel room on N. Stateline Avenue early yesterday morning.

Detective Warren Smith obtained a felony warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Wilkerson after learning that Wilkerson was the shooter.

About 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers found a 32 year old man laying in the bushes outside the Magnuson Hotel. He was unconscious and had a gunshot wound to his leg that was losing a lot of blood. The officers immediately applied a tourniquet to try to control the blood loss – it was later learned that the bullet had hit the man’s femoral artery. He is currently in critical condition in the ICU at the hospital.

If you know where Wilkerson can be found, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

