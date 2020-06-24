East Texas Coin and Bullion is Offering Cash for Gold NOW!

Advertisement
Do you have old gold jewelry, gold coins, or dental scrap that you’d like to get rid of? Maybe it’s spring cleaning, or you trying to forget a breakup and want to take advantage of the recent historically high gold prices, East Texas Coin and Bullion will give you cash today for your gold.
How does cash for gold work at East Texas Coin and Bullion?
You bring in your gold jewelry, coins, or scrap.
East Texas Coin and Bullion will weigh your item and tell you what karat gold it is.
They offer you a price for your item.
You take it or leave it.
When should I sell my gold?
If you have gold jewelry, coins, dental scrap or other gold items that you do not use or regularly enjoy, then you should absolutely sell your gold now! That money can be used to pay down debt, take a trip, invest in your retirement, go towards a downpayment of a house or other useful purposes.
Even selling an old gold chain you haven’t worn for years, or is broken, can mean a memorable restaurant meal!
Is now a good time to sell gold?
Two facts:
-
When the stock market and other economic factors are down, historically gold prices have been steady and strong. This is no exception. Gold has been at record high prices for all of 2020, with no signs of significant drops.
-
If you do not enjoy your gold jewelry or coins and need the money, now is an excellent time to sell gold bullion, coins, scrap or jewelry. Also, it may make sense to sell your gold, and buy stocks or an index fund to take advantage of the down stock market.
Will you make money selling gold?
Historically, gold has been one of the best investments over the long-term. Today, with the stock market being so volatile, is an especially good time to sell your gold, since gold prices tend to rise as the economy and stock market fluctuate.
East Texas Coin and Bullion is located at 4115 N. Kings Hwy, in the 989 shopping center, Nash, Tx.
(903) 794-2646
