Texarkana, Texas Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting the occurred Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence at Spruce St. and 23rd. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

One victim was transported by LifeNet to an area hospital.

According to police radio traffic, the suspect was seen running from the scene.

Police have established a perimeter in the area and are searching for the suspect using a drone and dogs.