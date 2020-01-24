Knights of Columbus Council Presents Opportunities, Inc. with $2,000 Check

Advertisement

The Knights of Columbus Council 2650 presented a $2,000 check to Opportunities, Inc. Monies were raised from a Red Beans & Rice Dinner that is hosted annually in October at the Parish Hall of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Their financial support will benefit children and adults with disabilities in our community.

Development Director for Opportunities, Inc., Rebekah Drennon said, “Our guests really look forward to the red beans and rice dinner every year. The Knights of Columbus are amazing, and we appreciate their support.”

Check Out https://www.oppinc.org to Get Involved or Donate.

