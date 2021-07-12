Police Searching for Smart Car driver who ran over 70-year-old in Super One parking lot

Advertisement

Texarkana police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle or the woman driving it.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, on July 2nd, the woman pictured was backing up through the Super One parking lot in her Smart car and ran over a 70 year old woman who was walking to her car. The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drives off. There is little doubt that the woman couldn’t have known that she ran over something and it even appears to be checking her side mirror as she drives away – leaving the elderly victim laying in the middle of the driveway.

A witness described the woman in the white and gray Smart car as being in her late 30’s with curly brunette hair and a chubby face. It appears to have a Texas license plate – although it’s not readable in the video.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries. Thankfully, they are not life threatening and she is expected to recover.

If you know who this person is, please call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

