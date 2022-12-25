Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder

Advertisement

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs.

Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information on others involved in this incident or the knowledge of Walkers location please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903 798 3154 or call 911.

