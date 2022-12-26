Ima Jean Ratliff

Advertisement

Ima Jean Matthews Ratliff, age 79 of Simms, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior, December 21st, 2022 at a care facility in Texarkana, Texas. Mrs. Ratliff was born August 18, 1943 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Elmer and Dessie Matthews. She retired from Simms ISD and worked alongside her husband John in the Timber business. John and Ima Jean also were the Pastor and Co-Pastor of the Harvest Temple Church in Simms, Texas, where they both were members.

Ms. Ratliff was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Ratliff, Her parents Elmer and Dessie Matthews, 7 brothers and 4 sisters, David Matthews , Carl Matthews , Helen Love, Hubert Matthews, Harvey Matthews, Pauline Thompson, Carline Gibson , Bobby Joe Matthews, Tex Randall Matthews , Howard Matthews, and Maxine Smith.

Survivors include three children, Laquita (Kete) Ratliff, Harlan and wife Pam Ratliff, and Tammy and husband Mark Forsyth, Grandchildren Ashley Forsyth Barrett, Deek Wayne Ratliff, Karson Ratliff, Logan White and Annette Jurado, great-grandchildren Kenna Searcy, Keaton Ratliff and Aaron Barrett, Brother in laws and sister in laws, WIll Ratliff, James and Barbara Ratliff, Fred and Alice Ratliff, Ruby and Curtis Peters, Bernice Roach, and Betty Joyce McCord , Nell Matthews, Pat Matthews, Climie Matthews, Charles Gibson, Regina Matthews, and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 26, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Rev. Henry Griffin and Sister Reba Grider officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. before services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to The Ministries of Harvest Temple, Inc. or Hospice of Texarkana.

