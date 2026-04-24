Prosecutor Rules TAPD Officer Involved Shooting Justified

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TEXARKANA, Ark. – Eight South Judicial District Prosecutor Connie Mitchell has determined that law enforcement officers were justified in the use of deadly force in connection with an April fatal shooting of a Texarkana man.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigated an officer‑involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening, April 12, 2026, east of Texarkana.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., an ASP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV traveling on State Highway 296. Prior to the stop, the Trooper confirmed that the driver, Tommy Ray Sevier, 46, was the subject of an active felony warrant. Officers with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department (TAPD), who were also familiar with Sevier and his warrants, responded to assist.

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During the stop, the Trooper contacted Sevier and explained the reason for the traffic violation. Other officers arrived to assist. Sevier refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle. During the course of the interaction, shots were fired by both Sevier and a TAPD officer, and Sevier was shot.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid and requested emergency medical services, but Sevier died after being transported to a local hospital.

ASP Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Agents investigated the shooting and submitted a case file to the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.

In a letter to ASP, dated Tuesday, April 23, 2026, Mitchell wrote:

“Based on my review of officer statements, video evidence, physical evidence, and medical findings, I believe that Tommy R. Sevier died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (The) Officer … fired one round, which struck Sevier in the right shoulder after the self-inflicted shot. No other officers discharged their weapons. Sevier’s actions appeared driven by extreme impairment, emotional distress, and fear of returning to prison. It is my opinion that (the) Officer … reasonably believed that Mr. Sevier could fire upon and severely injury or kill officers on scene and was therefore justified in firing his weapon.”