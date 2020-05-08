Prosecutors charge man, woman with capital murder in February slaying in Texarkana

Advertisement

Miller County prosecutors have formally charged a man and woman from Magnolia, Ark., with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting Feb. 27 in Texarkana, Ark., on Linden Street.

Damien Damon Butler, 25, and Cierra Nicole Gentry, 33, are accused of killing Devonta Biddle while in the process of burglarizing his brother’s house in the 1200 block of Linden Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Biddle’s brother had allegedly been warned that someone was watching his home and Biddle and Biddle’s girlfriend were at the residence to house sit.

Gentry and Butler’s girlfriend allegedly drove to Texarkana to pick up Butler and to buy marijuana. A third woman who drove Gentry and Butler’s girlfriend allegedly was asked to park near the house on Linden Street while Gentry and Butler got out. A short while later Gentry allegedly ran back to the car and the women drove away, unable to find Butler.



The women allegedly went to a Texarkana motel where Butler had rented a room and found him there with a large amount of marijuana. Biddle’s girlfriend allegedly told police that someone came in the house on Linden Street and Biddle went to confront them in his brother’s bedroom. The girlfriend found Biddle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have obtained search warrants for a house on Burnt Bridge Road in Magnolia which both Butler and Gentry have listed as their address in court records. Search warrants for Butler’s car, multiple cell phones and Facebook accounts have been obtained in the case also.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell formally charged Butler and Gentry with capital murder this week. If found guilty they face death or life without parole.

