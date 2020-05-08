Pleasant Grove High School Sets Graduation Date for June 5 at Hawk Stadium

Advertisement

On May 5, 2020 the Texas Education Agency updated their Guidance for Graduation Ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Based on this guidance, Pleasant Grove High School will hold their graduation ceremony at Hawk Stadium on June 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 with an in-person graduation ceremony,” said PGISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “The opportunity to bring this group of seniors back together one more time at Hawk Stadium will make for a very special night.

With the new guidance from the Texas Education Agency, district officials are developing the logistics of graduation night. Attendees should expect enhanced safety guidelines and procedures related to social distancing. The ceremony will also be live-streamed for those who can not be in attendance at Hawk Stadium. Details will be released to the community as they become available.

The district extends their gratitude to their students, parents, and community for their patience as the health and safety of students and staff remain the priority in planning the graduation ceremony.

