Prostitution investigation results in four arrests

A multi-agency investigation into prostitution in Bowie County resulted in four arrests this month.

Under a new change to Texas law which took effect Sept. 1, persons who offer to pay for sex may be charged with a state jail felony. The charge was previously a misdemeanor.

According to a probable cause document, Klyne Allen Hughes responded to an advertisement posted on the internet for prostitution. Hughes allegedly agreed to pay $110 for a sexual encounter with an agent posing as a female prostitute.

When Hughes arrived at the meet location, he was taken into custody and charged with felony solicitation. Hughes was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon and with felony possession of 3.63 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A firearms suppressor was located in the back of Hughes’ vehicle and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was contacted regarding it.

Three other men were arrested and charged with misdemeanor attempted solicitation of prostitution.

If convicted of soliciting prostitution, Hughes faces 6 months to 2 years in a state jail.

