Texarkana Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 71

A Texarkana, Arkansas woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 71 Thursday afternoon.

65-year-old Rebecca French was pronounced dead on scene.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, French made a left turn southbound on Highway 71 at 3rd St. when a BMW traveling northbound collided with the driver side of her vehicle. The collision spun her car out of control and it collided with a vacant building.

A passenger in French’s vehicle was transported to Wadley with injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

