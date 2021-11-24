Red River County man pleads guilty to drug crime in Texarkana federal court

Advertisement

A Red River County man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute this week before a federal judge in Texarkana.

Casey Andrew Clark, 31, entered a plea of guilty to U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. He is represented by David E. Moore of Longview, Texas.

Clark is responsible for more than 150 grams of Ice methamphetamine and has agreed to forfeit a United States Marine Corps bullet proof vest and nine firearms including rifles, shotguns and a handgun. One of the rifles had been reported stolen to police in Clarksville, Texas.



Clark is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals. He will be scheduled for sentencing in several months.

Clark faces a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison at sentencing. If he has a prior conviction for a drug-related or violent felony, the minimum punishment could increase. Clark also faces a possible fine up to $10 million.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok is prosecuting.

