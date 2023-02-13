Ringleader Of Army Depot Bribery Scheme Gets 4 Years Federal Time

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–The major player in a bid rigging scheme at Red River Army Depot was sentenced to four years in federal prison, fined $50,000 and ordered to forfeit more than $200,000 on Wednesday by a federal judge in Texarkana.

Jimmy Scarbrough, 71, was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons on May 10 to begin serving the 48-month term he was given by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III at a hearing Wednesday morning in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. In addition to the prison time, Scarbrough was fined $50,000 and ordered to forfeit $229,000, records show.

A note in the case indicates the court will make a determination within 14 days regarding restitution and terms for payment. Sentencing memos filed by the government indicate it is seeking more than $300,000 in restitution.

Scarbrough accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in the form of money orders, collectible firearms and antique car repairs while the equipment mechanic supervisor at RRAD beginning before 2014 and continuing through 2019, according to court records. Scarbrough told vendors what to bid, including the item, the quantity, and the price. By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct RRAD purchases to some of his co-defendants while maintaining the appearance of a competitive bidding process.

Scarbrough also defrauded the government by falsely certifying that he had received items, causing the depot to pay the vendors, when in reality, he had told them not to deliver anything at all beyond an invoice for payment.

“Scarbrough sold his position of public trust for personal gain, all at the expense of the hard-working men and women at the RRAD who support our armed forces around the globe,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in a statement. “We will continue vigorously uprooting corruption and fraud at the RRAD and the vendors that support its mission.”

At a hearing in August 2022, Scarbrough pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and agreed to give his prized 1951 Ford F1 truck. A number of co-defendants, including former RRAD officials and vendors, have pleaded guilty to crimes including bribery and theft of government property in connection with Scarbrough’s case.

Jeffrey Harrison, a former RRAD vendor, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000 in September 2022. Justin Bishop, another former RRAD vendor, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $55,000.

Devin McEwin, a former RRAD official, was sentenced to a five-year term of federal probation, including eight months of home confinement, and ordered to forfeit $21,000. Louis Singleton, a former RRAD official who accepted premium Dallas Cowboy seats from a vendor, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months of home confinement, and was ordered to forfeit $18,000.

“[Wednesday’s] sentencing is a fitting end for those who conspire to defraud the United States Army,” L. Scott Moreland of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Procurement Fraud Field Office said in a statement. “Army CID is proud to work with our federal law enforcement partners to protect the coffers of the U.S. government from those who break the law and threaten the readiness of our service.”

There is no parole from a federal prison sentence although an offender may earn up to 54 days per year of credit toward their sentence for good behavior.

Jonathan Hornok and Robert Wells, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern District of Texas, represented the government. Scarbrough was represented by Texarkana lawyers Matt Keil and Erin Keil.

