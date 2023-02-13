Advertisement

Helen D. Griffin was born July 17, 1951 to the late Thomas and Susie Lee Rochelle in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Helen joined St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, then moved her membership to Red Springs Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas.

She attended Macedonia and Liberty-Eylau High School in Texarkana, Texas. Helen graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School in 1970. Helen then went to work at Mayo Furniture as an upholster, then went to Wadley Hospital in Nursing. Later she was hired at Nekoosa Edwards until her retirement.

Advertisement

Helen took on many things in her free time, such as volunteering at school, battered women shelter, and many church functions. One of her many favorite pastimes was keeping the score book for Texarkana Dixie Baseball where her husband coached the team and relaxing playing bingo. She and her sister Inez owned Mel’s Diner on 7th Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Helen was a member of Order of Eastern Star Stateline #19 until her health failed.

In 1971, Helen married the love of her life, Charles Griffin, Sr. and to this union two children were born.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Griffin, Sr., parents, Thomas and Susie Lee Rochelle, grandparents, Albert and Katie Steward, brothers, James Rochelle and Thomas Rochelle, Jr., sister Marilyn Rochelle.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons: Charles R. (Joyce) Griffin, Jr., Carlos R. (Nikki) Griffin; sister: Inez (Anthony) Dixon; seven grandchildren: Julian (Candice) Burt, Torey Baker, Charlonda (Phillip) Griffin, Blake Griffin, Chloe Griffin, Jaelon Williams, Rachel Griffin; one aunt: Ruby L. Smith; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.

Visitation Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2921 Norris Cooley Dr., Texarkana, TX from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, February 11, 2023 11:00 am St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. James Hawkins, Officiating and Rev. Willie Harris, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

