Sentencing trial underway for former teacher’s aide who had sex with three male students

A former Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District aide pleaded guilty Wednesday to four felonies connected to sexual misconduct with three male Texas High School students in 2019.

Ashlyn Faye Bell’s sentencing trial began Wednesday before a jury of 12 women. Testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday.

Bell, 24, faces two to 20 years in prison on each charge. She pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and two counts of sexual assault of a child. The sexual assault charges involve a student who was 16 in the fall of 2019 and the other two charges involve boys who were 17.

Bell arranged through social media to meet the boys for sex.

202nd District Judge John Tidwell is presiding over the trial. Bell is represented by attorneys Bruce Condit and Stephen Young. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are prosecuting for the state.

