Joseph Travis Tyler, 41, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Joe Tyler was born on March 1, 1980 in Texarkana, Texas. He was an attorney with the law firm of Barrett and Tyler in Texarkana, Arkansas. Joe Tyler was a graduate of The University of Texas A&M, Texarkana, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law. He was licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Texas and the Federal Courts. He was a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, The Texas Bar Association, The Texarkana Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. Joe was a part time public defender in Hempstead County, Arkansas.

Joe Tyler was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Above all, he was a devoted father and husband and enjoyed spending time with his wife of fifteen years, Jennifer, and his twin daughters Jenna and Jillian, (11). They were the light of his life.

He is also survived by his mother and step-father, Glenda Tyler Tello and Cirenio Tello of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Dr. DeElla Ray of West Virginia and Jane Sanderson of Texarkana, Arkansas; two nieces, Gabrielle Ray of Los Angeles, California, and Sierra Ray of Omaha, Nebraska; two nephews, Tyler Sanderson, and Alexander Sanderson V; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Judy and Denny Burdine of Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 30, 2021, in the Atrium of First Baptist Church Texarkana, with Pastors Jared Gibson and David Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.