Sex offender accused of failing to register

A federal indictment issued last week in Texarkana, Ark., accuses a convicted sex offender of failing to advise local authorities of his current address in violation of the law.

Terry Edward Doolittle Jr., 43, was convicted Jan. 23, 2008, of carnal abuse involving a 13-year-old in Syracuse, New York, according to a criminal complaint in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. As a result of such conviction, Doolittle is required to register as a sex offender in the jurisdiction where he lives and notify officials of any change in employment or residential status.

Doolittle has been sentenced to serve time in federal prison multiple times for failing to register as a sex offender. Most recently he was released April 14 from the Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Pollock, Louisiana. The next day Doolittle met with a United States Probation Officer in Texarkana, Texas. Doolittle allegedly reported he was living with his father in Texarkana, Texas.

April 30 a federal official conducted a home visit and learned that Doolittle was no longer living with his father in Texarkana, Texas. His father’s wife allegedly didn’t want Doolittle in the home. Officials determined Doolittle was living at a house in Texarkana, Ark., and had allegedly failed to notify authorities of his change of residence as required under sex offender registration law.

After meeting with Doolittle at the Texarkana, Ark., address May 11, federal officials instructed him to notify both Texarkana, Ark., and Texarkana, Texas, police of his accurate residential address. On May 20, Doolittle was observed at a residence on South Lelia Ave. in Texarkana, Texas. He had not changed his status with either police department.

Doolittle was living in Texarkana, Texas, but had allegedly never registered with that city’s police department.

“Affiant has also revealed no evidence Doolittle is currently registered in any jurisdiction, as of June 2, 2020,” the complaint states.

Doolittle was arrested in June on a federal warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was indicted by a grand jury in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas last week. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday for arraignment on the charge before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant via video from jail.

He faces more time in federal prison if found guilty.

