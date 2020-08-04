17-year-old Killed in Overnight Shooting

Advertisement

A 17-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas.

On August 3, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. TAPD was notified of a shooting in the 2800 block of Love Creek. Officers arrived on scene to find a 17 year old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and transported to St. Michael hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are currently interviewing several witnesses to the incident and have identified a shooter in the case. Details regarding a motive are currently being investigated and an arrest warrant is anticipated without delay.

More information on this case will be released as it becomes available.

