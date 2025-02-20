Shooting Suspect Charged With Deadly Conduct In Bowie County

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of sending threatening texts to a woman before firing at her home and peppering neighborhood cars and homes with bullets has been charged with two counts of deadly conduct in Bowie County.

Ratorious Rashadd Muldrew, 26, allegedly sent messages to a woman the night of Sept. 23 that included a photo of the front door of her residence on Pinto Circle in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The texts allegedly said: “Onna blood in here now” and “Pull up.”

The woman, who was making Doordash deliveries with her sister, reported that Muldrew began shooting at her when she returned home around 1 a.m. The women allegedly told investigators that shortly before the bullets began flying, they saw Muldrew raise his shirt to show a firearm tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Homes and vehicles were struck by the bullets and at a home on nearby Galloping Way, one round nearly struck a baby’s crib, the affidavit said.

No person was hit during the gunplay.

Formal charges including two counts of deadly conduct were filed against Muldrew last week, court records show. If convicted, he faces two to ten years on each count.

Jail records show that Muldrew has been in custody since Jan. 31 with bail set at $160,000.

Muldrew’s attorney of record is listed as the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.