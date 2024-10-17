Simms Man Charged With Allegedly Killing 12 Dogs

Sponsor

On Thursday, October 3 2024 Bowie County Deputies were notified of several dogs missing from their homes in the Simms area. One of the victim’s reported that a possible suspect resided in the area and an investigation was started.

Investigator Michelle Carrier met with that victim and obtained social media posts related to the missing animals. Investigator Carrier and several Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Deputies went to the residence of Stuart Duncan Hammonds (white male, 24 years of age, of Simms TX) and his girlfriend. They immediately recognized the odor of decaying animals. There were also several animal carcasses (7) around the residence and barn area of the property. Skeletal remains led to the identification of 12 dogs that were deceased on Hammond’s property. Some of them had obvious head trauma consistent with being shot by a firearm. Further investigation revealed that Hammonds had killed 4 of the dogs during fits of rage when arguing with his girlfriend.

Hammonds acquired the dogs by picking them up while running loose around the Simms, TX area or adopting them through social media posts. A witness confirmed that Hammonds killed all 12 of the dogs mentioned above. As a result, warrants were issued and Hammonds was arrested and charged with 12 counts to Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. His bond has been set at $100,000.00.