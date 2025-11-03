Simms Man Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter In Fiery Crash

Sponsor

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A man accused of being under the influence of alcohol earlier this month when he crossed the center line and struck a fellow motorist, causing it to flip and catch on fire, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in Bowie County.

Caleb Harrison Applegate, 21, faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of intoxication manslaughter in the Oct. 2 death of 36-year-old Lee Thomas Sellers.

A Texas state trooper responded to the crash scene at about 6:20 a.m. and observed a white 2009 Toyota Tundra with significant front end damage facing southeast on Highway 8, according to a probable cause affidavit. Applegate allegedly hit Sellers’ 1991 Ford Ranger head on while it was traveling south on Highway 98, the affidavit said.

The Ford Ranger flipped and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed with flames with Sellers inside. Sellers was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Applegate was allegedly lying on the tailgate of a truck belonging to a bystander who had stopped to help. When the trooper approached Applegate, he could allegedly smell an odor of alcohol.

Applegate reportedly told the trooper that he had not been driving and that he did not know who had. Witnesses to the crash allegedly disputed that account, telling investigators that Applegate was driving the truck.

The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.