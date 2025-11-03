City Warns of Fake Email Scheme Targeting Residents and Contractors

Sponsor

City officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails that falsely appear to come from the City of Texarkana, Texas.

The scam messages are being sent from planning.texarkanatexas.gov@usa.com

and are designed to trick recipients into paying fake invoices or sharing personal financial information. The emails claim to be from city employees and often target individuals applying for permits or those who have contracts with the city.

“⚠️ Please note: This email address is NOT associated with the City of Texarkana, Texas,” city officials stated. “If you receive a suspicious message or invoice, do not click any links or send money.”

Residents who receive one of these emails or have concerns are urged to call City Hall at (903) 798-3900 to verify the legitimacy of any city-related communications.

City leaders shared examples of the fraudulent emails to help residents recognize the scam and emphasized the importance of community awareness in preventing financial loss.

Authorities encourage residents and businesses to double-check the sender’s email address before responding to requests for payment or sensitive information.

—

If you’ve received a suspicious email:

📞 Call City Hall: (903) 798-3900

💻 Do NOT click links or make payments

📢 Report and share the warning to help others stay protected