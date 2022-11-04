Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee

Advertisement

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September.

Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while the teen was filling a customer’s drink order on Sept. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hamilton allegedly made unwanted, sexually graphic statements about what he wanted to do with the teen as well.

According to the affidavit penned by Hooks Police Department Investigator Warren Paul, Hamilton spoke to another manager about the alleged misconduct but was allegedly told not to say anything because Hamilton’s father is a district manager. The teen reportedly told his parents later and they called police.

Advertisement

Hamilton was booked into the Bowie County jail on Oct. 18 and released the following day on a $100,000 bond, records show. Booking records also show that Hamilton was arrested Sept. 20 on a warrant for sexual assault issued in neighboring Cass County and released the same day on a $150,000 bond.

Hamilton faces two to 20 years in prison if found guilty of indecency in Bowie County or sexual assault in Cass County.

